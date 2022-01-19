Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,407 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,646% compared to the typical volume of 561 call options.

iStar stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. iStar has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that iStar will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iStar by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 26.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 328,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 2,127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 129.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

