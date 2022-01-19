Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get Traeger alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 608,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,032. Traeger has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.