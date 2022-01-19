TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,509,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 1,241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.8 days.

TRSWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.