Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.08 or 0.07415299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,304.82 or 0.99998424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

