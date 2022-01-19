Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $101.03 on Friday. Trex has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.