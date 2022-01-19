Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.92.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.66 million and a PE ratio of -38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$3.68.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

