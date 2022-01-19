Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 49.8% in December

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 185,400 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 24,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $249,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $407,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,144. Corporate insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

