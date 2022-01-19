Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
