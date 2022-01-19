Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

