TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Update

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TrueCar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrueCar by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TrueCar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

