Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,345 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.