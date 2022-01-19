Truist Financial Corp Buys 198 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saia by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Saia by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $279.16 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.35. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.93.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

