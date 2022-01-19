Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

IHF stock opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $232.17 and a one year high of $293.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.