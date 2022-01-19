Truist Financial Corp Purchases 298 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $1,886,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 43.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.