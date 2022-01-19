Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.