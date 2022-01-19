Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $3,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

