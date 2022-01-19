Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 115,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.