TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $110.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

