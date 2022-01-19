Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCP. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.65.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,917. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.57. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Insiders purchased 77,710 shares of company stock valued at $570,128 over the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

