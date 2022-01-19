Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of TPB stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $674.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.