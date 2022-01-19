Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.09

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 2507155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.76.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,093,000 after acquiring an additional 427,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.