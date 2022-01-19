Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.09

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 2507155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,093,000 after acquiring an additional 427,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.