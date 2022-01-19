U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.19, but opened at $59.70. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 140,192 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 232,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

