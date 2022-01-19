U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.19, but opened at $59.70. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 140,192 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

