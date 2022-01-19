U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the period.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

