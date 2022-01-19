Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $635,403.27 and approximately $318,866.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

