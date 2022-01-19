Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 103,343 shares.The stock last traded at $297.88 and had previously closed at $287.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

