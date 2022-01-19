UBS Group Begins Coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,630. KB Home has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

