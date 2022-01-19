UDR, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.93 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

