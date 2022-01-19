UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.89.

UDR stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 292.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after acquiring an additional 441,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

