UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UMH. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

NYSE:UMH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 2,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,656. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 128,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

