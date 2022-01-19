Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

