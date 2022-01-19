Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,516.50 ($47.98) on Monday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,504.86 ($47.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($67.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £90.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,919.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,003.79.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

