Unilever Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,562 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,793 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,823,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,954. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

