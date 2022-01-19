Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $238.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

