United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

UCBI stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

