United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

