United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

UCBI stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

