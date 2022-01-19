United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

