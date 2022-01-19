United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ UG opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

