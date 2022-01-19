United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Head to Head Comparison

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get United Insurance alerts:

This table compares United Insurance and Omnichannel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.21 -$96.45 million ($2.08) -1.96 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Omnichannel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -12.41% -31.38% -3.88% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Insurance and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omnichannel Acquisition beats United Insurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.