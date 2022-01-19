United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,541,726. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $212.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.