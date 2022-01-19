UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.10-21.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $317-320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.55 billion.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.34. 81,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $497.30.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

