Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Univar Solutions worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,890 shares of company stock worth $2,811,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.