UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $727.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

