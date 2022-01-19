UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Up 54.1% in December

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 739,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter worth $486,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE UPH opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UpHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

