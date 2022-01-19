Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by ATOMVEST Ltd

ATOMVEST Ltd grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Upwork comprises approximately 80.4% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ATOMVEST Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $85,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,132 shares of company stock worth $11,548,016. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

