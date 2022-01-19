Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in December

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,390,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.