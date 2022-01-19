US Bancorp DE Has $28.42 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $518.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $607.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.