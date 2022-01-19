US Bancorp DE Has $34.94 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSX were worth $34,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

