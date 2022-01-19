US Bancorp DE Has $38.73 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 210.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.24% of Exact Sciences worth $38,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Exact Sciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,049,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

