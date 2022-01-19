US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $47,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

